Sri Lanka’s Dissanayake a strong contender for president with his alliance’s focus on working class

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A political alliance centered on the working class has emerged as a strong contender in Sri Lanka’s presidential race. The National People’s Power alliance has announced itself to be the agent of change that millions of people called for when an unprecedented economic crisis led to disillusionment with traditional political parties. Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leader of the NPP, is the coalition’s presidential candidate. Dissanayake says his administration can be the change people want: a sound economy in a corruption-free society. Political analysts say he is a strong contender because he has the least connections with the business and political elites who have been running the country.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.