A dam collapse in eastern Sudan kills at least 30 people following heavy rains, a UN agency says

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. agency says that the collapse of the Arbaat Dam in Sudan’s eastern Red Sea state over the weekend has flooded nearby homes and killed at least 30 people. The dam was hit by heavy rains. The flooding has either destroyed or damaged the homes of 50,000 people living in the areas west of the dam. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said late Monday that the actual number of fatalities from the collapse on Sunday might be higher. The flooding has exacerbated one of the world’s biggest displacement crises due to the ongoing war in the country. Tuesday marks 500 days since Sudan plunged into war after fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.