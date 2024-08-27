Bulgarian president calls early parliament elections for October to overcome impasse

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s president has called early parliamentary elections for October, in another effort to overcome the political impasse and economic woes plaguing the European Union and NATO member. President Rumen Radev on Tuesday called the snap balloting for Oct. 27 — Bulgaria’s seventh election in three years. He also reappointed Dimitar Glavchev to lead the interim government until the vote. The interim Cabinet, largely the same as the incumbent one, took the oath in Parliament. Radev said ahead of the swearing-in ceremony that there will be a solution to teh crisis only when there is a sustainable majority in Parliament.

