Coachella Valley High School band students hit by recent wave of burglaries

KESQ
By
Published 11:56 AM

Band students at Coachella Valley High School in Thermal are still coping with the lost of nearly two dozen instruments that were stolen in recent weeks.

The award-winning band began the 2024-2025 school year a few days ago, and is now forced to practice and perform without all of the necessary instruments.

The loss is estimated to cost $26,000 and the school is now working to replace the stolen items.

The incident at CVHS is just one of multiple to incidents to hit CVUSD. The district is working with law enforcement following recent burglaries at Saul Martinez Elementary and Mecca Elementary.

News Channel 3 is speaking with the district's Director of Safety and Security about the incidents and what members of the community can do to help to find those responsible for the crimes.

Jennifer Franco

