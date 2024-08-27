Dog breeder killed; authorities search for up to 10 Doberman puppies
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the killing of a Colorado dog breeder and trying to find as many as 10 Doberman puppies missing from his business. Officials haven’t determined a motive for last week’s homicide of 57-year-old Paul Peavey. But the Clear Creek Sheriff’s Office said Monday that finding the missing puppies could help solve the case. Peavey’s dog breeding business is in the Idaho Springs area, in the mountains about 34 miles west of Denver. It promised to deliver “quality over quantity” and offered to provide buyers with 7-month-old Doberman puppies that were already trained.