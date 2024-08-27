‘ER’ creator Michael Crichton’s estate sues Warner Bros. over upcoming hospital drama ‘The Pitt’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of Michael Crichton is suing Warner Bros. Television over a dispute about an upcoming series it says is a rebranded version of an unauthorized reboot of the TV series “ER.” Crichton wrote the screenplay for what became the pilot episode of “ER.” The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that Warner Bros. developed and produced “The Pitt” based on “ER’s” premise without consent after failed negotiations. The estate is asking for an injunction that would force the studio to stop production on the new series. “The Pitt” will be set in Pittsburgh, as opposed to “ER’s” Chicago setting. It includes several “ER” alums including Noah Wyle, who is named in the lawsuit.

