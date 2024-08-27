Five people injured in Palm Desert crash
Five people have been taken to the hospital, in critical condition, after a two car collision in Palm Desert Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department they were called out to a crash around 2:00 p.m. in the area of Monterey Avenue and Magnesia Falls Drive.
Upon arrival, deputies located two vehicles with collision damage. Five subjects were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Northbound Monterey Avenue and Magnesia Falls Drive were closed for several hours for clean-up and further investigation.