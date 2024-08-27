Skip to Content
News

‘Forever Marilyn’ statue sparks reaction from locals

KESQ
By
New
Published 11:15 AM

The City of Palm Springs announced yesterday it had settled a lawsuit over the relocation of the "Forever Marilyn" statue in downtown Palm Springs.

The statue will be moved from its current location on Museum Way – in front of the Palm Springs Art Museum – to the Downtown Park. The new location is a stone's throw away from the current location.

Hear from the Mayor, as well as local reaction to the move, in my full story at 5:00 p.m. on News Channel Three.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Gavin Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content