‘He was so excited to be a dad, he couldn’t wait,’ says family of Indio man killed in a motorcycle accident

The family of 20-year old Bryan Rodriguez is working to keep his memory alive for his daughter, who is expected to arrive in September.

Rodriguez, an Indio native, was killed in a crash with his motorcycle and a vehicle on August 14th. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 81200 block of Avenue 48, near Hjorth Street.

CAL FIRE confirmed Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved was not injured, authorities added. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Since the crash, friends and family members have set up a memorial in his honor near the crash site, leaving candles, flowers, and some of his favorite items.

Although Rodriguez won't be able to meet his daughter, his sister Alexandra Rodriguez says they will make sure she never forgets him.

"Everything, everything. Every single little detail about Brian is worth mentioning to her," said Rodriguez. "She should know that he was really hard working and that he loved her so much, even before she was born. He was so in love with her, and he was so, so excited. She should know that she is so lucky to have a dad like him, and that we will take care of her."

His family has set up a Go-FundMe to help pay for funeral expenses, but they tell News Channel Three that all other donations will go toward supporting his daughter.

