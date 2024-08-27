Here’s everything you need to know about the Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival is about to begin, with major Hollywood films and stars expected in Italy. The festival kicks off on Wednesday with the world premiere of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” before it opens in theaters worldwide next week. The Associated Press explains all your burning questions about the Venice Film Festival, the oldest in the world and second in prestige only to Cannes. Among the biggest titles in competition are Todd Phillips’ “Joker: Folie à Deux”; Pablo Larraín’s Maria Callas film “Maria,” starring Angelina Jolie; and the erotic thriller “Babygirl,” starring Kidman and Harris Dickinson. The festival runs from Aug. 28 through Sept. 7, when the awards are handed out.

