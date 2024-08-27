Iran’s supreme leader opens door to negotiations with United States over Tehran’s nuclear program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has opened the door to renewed negotiations with the United States over his country’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told its civilian government on Tuesday that there was “no barrier” to engaging with its “enemy.” Khamenei’s remarks set clear red lines for any talks taking place under the government of reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian. Khamenei renewed his warnings that Washington wasn’t to be trusted. But his comments mirror those around the time of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. The agreement saw Tehran’s nuclear program greatly curtailed in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Then President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.