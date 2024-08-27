Judge extends temporary order for transgender New Hampshire girl to play soccer, hears arguments

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal judge has extended a temporary order for a transgender girl to play soccer for her high school team while considering arguments for a longer-term order and a possible trial as the teen and another student challenge a New Hampshire ban. The families of Parker Tirrell and Iris Turmelle filed a lawsuit Aug. 16 seeking to overturn the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law last month. While Turmelle doesn’t plan to play sports until December, Tirrell sought an order allowing her to start soccer practice on Aug. 19. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Landya McCafferty had granted the request and extended it Tuesday.

