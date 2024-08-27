Lowe’s changes some DEI policies amid legal attacks on diversity programs and activist pressure

NEW YORK (AP) — Home improvement chain Lowe’s is scaling back its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, joining the ranks of a few other companies who have altered their programs since the end of affirmative action in higher education and amid conservative backlash online. In an internal memo, Lowe’s executive leadership said the company began reviewing” the company’s diversity and inclusion programs in July 2023 and has made some changes to ensure the programs are “lawful” and aligned with its commitment to “include everyone.” Conservative commentator Robby Starbuck took credit for the changes, sharing that he reached out to a Lowe’s an executive last week with plans to target the company. A Lowe’s spokesperson says the changes were previously announced internally.

