Minnesota officials vote to tear down dam and bridge that nearly collapsed

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Officials say a southern Minnesota dam and nearby bridge that almost collapsed last month after a bout of heavy rain and prompted a federal emergency declaration will be torn down. The Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to remove the Rapidan Dam near the city of Mankato and replace the County Road 9 Bridge. Both structures are at risk of crumbling. The officials jumpstarted what will likely be a yearslong rebuilding process as the structural integrity of the dam and bridge remained uncertain. The timeline for rebuilding the bridge is unclear. Officials say it will be a matter of “years, not months.”

