New Hampshire resident dies after testing positive for mosquito-borne encephalitis virus

Associated Press

A New Hampshire resident who tested positive for the mosquito-borne infection eastern equine encephalitis virus has died, health authorities in the state said.

The Hampstead resident’s infection was the first in the state in a decades, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday. The resident, whom the department only identified as an adult, had been hospitalized due to severe central nervous system symptoms, the department said.

There were three cases of the virus in humans in New Hampshire in 2014, and two of those resulted in fatalities.