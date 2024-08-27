Police in a suburban New York county have made their first arrest under a new law banning face masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in the suburbs of New York City have made the first arrest under a new local law banning face masks. Nassau County Police say officers on Sunday night responded to reports of a suspicious person on a street in Levittown. They found an 18-year-old man wearing a black ski mask that covered his face. The department said the man displayed other suspicious behavior, including attempting to conceal a large bulge in his waistband that turned out to be a 14-inch knife. The man was arraigned Monday. His lawyer says the stop was likely unlawful.

