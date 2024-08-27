Republicans want voters to think Walz lied about his dog. False GOP claims could cause real damage

Republicans have turned Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s outing at a dog park nearly three years ago into an attack on the Democratic vice presidential nominee this week, building on a false online narrative that attempts to paint Walz as a liar. False and misleading claims of such a trivial nature might not seem particularly harmful, but a deluge of them could easily add up to real damage at the polls, according to experts. This is especially true when they rely on bogus information to go after a figure such as Walz, who is still relatively unknown on the national stage.

