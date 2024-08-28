24 people missing after floods tore through a northern Yemen village
CAIRO (AP) — Yemeni authorities say at least 24 people are missing after floodwaters swept through a northern village. According to Houthi rebels, who control much of the north since the civil war erupted in 2014, heavy rains over the past few days pounded Al-Mahwit province. The World Health Organization said this week that Yemenis are suffering disproportionately from climate change due to their already undermined capacities, limited resources and fragile infrastructure. It warned that more heavy rains are expected in the coming weeks and months.