4 people kidnapped, including army officer visiting northwest Pakistan to attend father’s funeral

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say suspected militants have kidnapped four people, including an army officer who was sitting in a mosque in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban to receive mourners after attending his father’s funeral. No one claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s kidnapping of Lt. Col. Khalid Khan, his two brothers and one of his nephews in Dera Ismail Khan. Local authorities said Thursday that efforts are underway to recover them. Pakistani Taliban have a strong presence in the restive northwest. Though Pakistani Taliban often target security forces in the northwest, such kidnappings are rare.

