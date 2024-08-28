Court revives Sarah Palin’s libel lawsuit against The New York Times

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court has revived Sarah Palin’s libel case against The New York Times. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday. The appeals court wrote that Judge Jed S. Rakoff’s dismissal of the lawsuit while a jury was deliberating improperly intruded on the jury’s work in February 2022. It also found that the erroneous exclusion of evidence, an inaccurate jury instruction and an erroneous response to a question from the jury tainted the jury’s ruling against Palin. A lawyer for Palin says he is reviewing the ruling. A Times spokesperson says that the decision is disappointing but that the newspaper is confident it will prevail in a retrial.

