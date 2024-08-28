Denmark creates 3 new ministers in government reshuffle

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s three-party centrist government says it will create three new ministries, including a government office in charge of emergency preparedness. The government wants a minister in charge of European Union affairs ahead of Denmark’s rotating EU presidency in the second half of 2025. The third new minister will be in charge of carrying out and coordinating Denmark’s green policy. Frederiksen said the changes will be announced Thursday when the new government is formally presented to King Frederik X. Denmark also named Dan Jørgensen as the Danish candidate for the new commissioner to the European Union’s powerful executive arm.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.