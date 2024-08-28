Far-right party aims for wins in 2 state elections as Germany’s government flounders

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany could become the strongest party for the first time in two state elections Sunday in eastern Germany. A months-old party founded by a prominent leftist also hopes to shake up the picture as the national government has squabbled its way to deep unpopularity. Germany’s main opposition conservative party hopes to keep Alternative for Germany at bay in Saxony and Thuringia. But prospects look grim for the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition. Its constant infighting has added to a flatlining economy and other problems to turn voters off.

