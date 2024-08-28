Hong Kong court will deliver verdict Thursday for 2 journalists accused of sedition

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court will deliver its verdict in a sedition case against two former editors of a shuttered news outlet on Thursday. The ruling is widely seen as a barometer for the future of media freedom in the city once hailed as a bastion of free press in Asia. Stand News′ former editor-in-chief Chung Pui-kuen and former acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam were arrested in 2021 and pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to publish and reproduce seditious publications. Their sedition trial was Hong Kong’s first involving media since the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997. The ruling is expected to be delivered in the afternoon.

