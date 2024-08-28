In a north Texas county, dazed residents sift through homes mangled by a tornado

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (AP) — The dazed residents of a remote north Texas county sifted through their mangled homes after seven people there were killed when a tornado ripped through the region near the tiny community of Valley View. Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington says there’s “just a trail of debris left” Sunday in the area bordering Oklahoma. The dead included two children, ages 2 and 5, in Valley View, an agricultural community where barely 800 people live. The sheriff says the bodies of three family members were found in one residence. The county bore the brunt of powerful weekend storms that left 15 people dead across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.