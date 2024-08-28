Poland to increase its spending on defense in 2025 to a record high

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk says the 2025 state budget will include record-high spending on defense. Tusk on Wednesday presented the main points of next year’s budget, which he described as “generous” and supporting further economic growth. Tusk said some $48.5 billion will be spent next year on increasing the defense of the nation, which borders war-torn Ukraine and where security concerns are high. Tusk said: “It is a great effort but there is no turning back from it.” He said the amount was a significant increase from defense spending in 2024, which accounts for over 4% of Poland’s GDP.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.