Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy, two others injured in Mead Valley collision

A Riverside County sheriff's deputy in his patrol unit and two people in a sedan were injured when the vehicles impacted in Mead Valley, authorities said today.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Brown and Oakwood streets, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Javier Navarro said the sheriff's Ford Explorer SUV was going northbound on Brown when the driver of a Toyota Camry approached on Oakwood, traveling eastbound at an undetermined speed.

The two vehicles collided, with the sedan plowing into the passenger side of the sheriff's unit, Navarro said.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time,'' the CHP spokesman said.

Stop signs are posted on Oakwood, but Brown is a through street.

The deputy suffered minor injuries, while the two occupants of the Toyota suffered moderate to major injuries, according to Navarro.

None of the parties were identified.

"Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this collision,'' Navarro said.

The CHP is handling the investigation because of a longstanding practice of the sheriff's department referring all crash investigations involving deputies to the state for independent analysis.