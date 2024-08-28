Spain’s leader visits Gambia as part of a West Africa tour to tackle irregular migration

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez arrived in Gambia on Wednesday as part of a three-day tour of West Africa to tackle irregular migration. Sánchez began his tour in Mauritania on Tuesday before continuing south to Gambia on Wednesday. He is expected to meet with Senegal’s president and prime minister on Thursday. The three countries have become the main departure points of migrants trying to reach the Canary Islands. More than 22,000 people have disembarked on the Spanish archipelago’s shores since January, according to Spain’s Interior Ministry, more than double the number of irregular arrivals for the same period last year.

