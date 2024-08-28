The suspect in a French synagogue attack said he wanted to change Israel’s actions, prosecutors say

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a 33-year-old man is facing terrorism charges over an arson attack on a synagogue last weekend that he said was aimed at defending Palestinians and changing Israel’s policy in Gaza. A police officer was injured after the suspect set multiple fires around the Beth Yaacov synagogue Saturday in the Mediterranean resort town of La Grande Motte. The attack has revived concerns about antisemitism in France and led to heightened security at Jewish places of worship around the country. France’s national counterterrorism prosecutor’s office says the suspect was presented to a judge on Wednesday along with two other people suspected of helping him.

