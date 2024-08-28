The US national security adviser is holding talks with a top Chinese military official in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. national security adviser is meeting in Beijing with a top Chinese defense official, one day after the White House said a phone call would be arranged between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden in the coming weeks. Jake Sullivan was talking Thursday with Zhang Youxia, the vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. Sullivan underlined the need to responsibly manage the U.S.-China relationship. He is on the final day of a three-day trip to China that is aimed at at keeping high-level communications open and stabilizing bilateral relations to avoid conflict.

