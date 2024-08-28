US Open: Cyberbullying remains a problem in tennis. One player called it out on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Garcia, a U.S. Open semifinalist two years ago, has drawn attention to the ever-present problem of cyberbullying in tennis, particularly by people who bet on matches. Garcia wrote on social media on Wednesday after her first-round loss at the Grand Slam tournament that harassing messages hurt players and can be damaging. The 30-year-old from France offered a few examples of the hundreds of messages she said she was sent after losing recent matches, including one telling her she should consider suicide. The groups that run the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and other events started a service this year to monitor players’ accounts.

