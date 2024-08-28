Wasn’t polio wiped out? Why it is still a problem in some countries
AP Medical Writer
LONDON (AP) — Police has been eliminated in most parts of the world, but the infectious disease is still spreading in a small number of countries. The recent polio infection in an unvaccinated baby in Gaza is the first time the disease has been reported in the territory in more than 25 years. Polio is one of the world’s most infectious diseases and until it is wiped out globally, the virus will continue to trigger outbreaks anywhere children are not fully vaccinated.