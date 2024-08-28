Wisconsin sheriff investigating homicide at aging maximum security prison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an apparent homicide at an aging maximum security prison in Wisconsin. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called to the Green Bay Correctional Institution on Tuesday evening for an inmate who didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing. The inmate, identified as 19-year-old Micah Laureano, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have identified Laureano’s 24-year-old cellmate as a suspect. Laureano’s death is another blow for the state Department of Corrections. The agency has been reeling since June, when multiple employees at a maximum security prison in Waupun were charged with misconduct in connection with two inmates’ deaths and a counselor at the state’s youth prison was killed in a fight with an inmate.

