A 4-year-old broke a 3,500-year-old jar at an Israeli museum. Forgiven, he’s invited back

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — A 4-year-old boy who accidentally broke a rare 3,500-year-old jar at a museum in Israel has been forgiven and even invited back. Alex Geller, the boy’s father, said his son is exceptionally curious and that he just wanted to see what was inside. Curators hope to turn the disaster into a teachable moment. The Bronze Age jar was one of many artifacts exhibited out in the open, part of the Hecht Museum’s vision of letting visitors explore history without glass barriers. The restoration of the jar is expected to be completed in a matter of days, and it could be back on exhibit as early as next week. The child has been invited to return to the museum on Friday.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.