Afghan refugee accused in a case that shocked Albuquerque’s Muslim community reaches plea agreement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee who was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder in one of three fatal shootings that shook Albuquerque’s Muslim community has reached a plea agreement that could resolve criminal charges stemming from the other two killings. Muhammad Syed’s attorneys confirmed Thursday that the agreement will be considered by a New Mexico judge during a hearing Tuesday. Syed had been set to stand trial in the second case starting next week, but those proceedings were canceled. Syed also has yet to be sentenced for the first conviction.

