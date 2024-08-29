An upstate New York nonprofit is reclaiming a centuries-old cemetery for people who were enslaved

KINGSTON, N.Y. (AP) — A historic cemetery for African Americans in Kingston, New York, is being reclaimed as the Pine Street African Burial Ground. People denied church burials were interred in the cemetery for more than 120 years until the late 19th century. As this upstate city by the Hudson River grew, the cemetery was first covered over by a lumberyard. In the last three summers, the remains of up to 27 people have been located during archaeological excavations. Money is being raised to turn the urban backyard into a respectful resting place. Advocates hope DNA and other tests on the remains will provide information on those buried there and possibly their descendants.

