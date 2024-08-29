Bangladesh’s government led by Yunus signs UNconvention involving enforced disappearance

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An interim government in Bangladesh has signed the instrument of accession to an international convention of the United Nations aiming at preventing enforced disappearances as a state party. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus who heads the government signed the accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances on Thursday. Yunus took over after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled to India on Aug. 5 amid a mass uprising. Hasina’s 15-year rule has been blamed for many enforced disappearance since 2009. The convention is an international human rights instrument of the U.N. intended to prevent forced disappearance, which has been defined in international law as part of crimes against humanity.

