Boar’s Head plant linked to deadly outbreak broke food safety rules dozens of times, records show

Records show that a Boar’s Head deli meat plant in Virginia tied to a deadly food poisoning outbreak repeatedly violated federal regulations. Inspectors found meat and fat residue on walls, floors and equipment. They also found mold, insects and liquid dripping from ceilings. The plant in Jarratt, south of Richmond, has been tied to at least nine deaths and about 50 hospitalizations caused by listeria infections linked to tainted Boar’s Head products. Food safety experts say the conditions described in the inspection reports could allow listeria to thrive. Boar’s Head officials did not respond to AP’s requests for comment.

