DeShaun Foster makes head coaching debut in UCLA’s first game as a member of the Big Ten Conference

UCLA (0-0) at Hawaii (1-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UCLA by 14.

Series record: UCLA 4-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCLA embarks on a new era in the program’s 105th season of college football. Its season opener will mark the Bruins’ first game as a member of the Big Ten Conference and also doubles as the head coaching debut of DeShaun Foster, who was tabbed as the 19th coach in program history on Feb. 12.

Hawaii is coming off of a 35-14 win over FCS Delaware State in its season opener last week. The Rainbow Warriors scored the final 21 points of the game and will look to carry over that momentum against the two-touchdown favorite Bruins.

KEY MATCHUP

Hawaii’s passing game vs. UCLA’s pass defense. The Rainbow Warriors ranked 26th in FBS a year ago with more than 276 passing yards per game. The Bruins allowed nearly 230 yards through the air by opponents last year, but ranked 15th nationally in interceptions. They were in the top 10 in total defense and 14th in scoring defense in 2023.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCLA: WR J.Michael Sturdivant has logged 25 consecutive games with at least one pass reception and was the only Bruin to have at least one catch in each game last season.

Hawaii: QB Brayden Schager. The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground, and 241 yards of total offense against Delaware State.

FACTS & FIGURES

UCLA has lost its last three road openers, most recently at Colorado in 2020, 48-42. … Hawaii has won its last three non-conference home games. … The teams most recently met in the 2021 season opener at the Rose Bowl, when the Bruins pulled away for a 44-10 win over the Rainbow Warriors. … UCLA has outscored Hawaii 151-46 in the all-time series. … Hawaii is seeking its first win over the Bruins in five tries, dating to 1935. … Foster, a member of UCLA’s athletic hall of fame after a standout career from 1998 to 2001, went on to play seven seasons in the NFL. He has spent the past 11 seasons in the collegiate coaching ranks, including 10 at his alma mater. Foster previous served as associate head coach and oversaw the running backs before he succeeded Chip Kelly, who left after six seasons to become offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

