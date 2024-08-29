Federal authorities announce additional arrests in multistate pharmacy burglary ring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities have announced additional arrests in a multistate pharmacy burglary ring that has led to 42 people being indicted in Arkansas. Prosecutors announced Thursday that 24 people were arrested in Houston in July. Some have appeared in federal court in Little Rock. They were charged with conspiracy to possess controlled substances with intent to distribute charges. The charges announced Thursday were part of a new indictment that began with 18 people from the Houston area being charged in November. Investigators say the defendants were linked to 200 pharmacy burglaries in 31 states. The stolen drugs were transported to Houston and sold illegally.

