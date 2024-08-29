Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Former New Jersey governor and unsuccessful Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie will teach a course on running for office at Yale this semester. The weekly seminar taught by Christie is titled “How to Run a Political Campaign” and is open to undergraduates as well as graduate students studying global affairs. The course description says it will examine issues such as communications and fundraising. Christie served as governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018 and was the U.S. attorney for New Jersey from 2002 to 2008. He sought the Republican nomination for president in 2016 and again in 2024.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.