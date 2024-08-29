Former Thai police chief arraigned for alleged cover-up of Red Bull heir’s deadly traffic accident

BANGKOK (AP) — Prosecutors in Thailand has indicted a former national police chief in connection with an alleged cover-up of a 2012 traffic accident involving the Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune that killed a police officer. Former Police Chief Gen. Somyot Poompanmuang, along with a former deputy attorney general and six other suspects, were arraigned Thursday for conspiring to alter the recorded speed of the Ferrari driven by Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya in an effort to help him evade a speeding charge. Police have said Vorayuth smashed his Ferrari into the back of a police officer’s motorbike around dawn on a major Bangkok road in September 2012. Vorayuth escaped justice by fleeing abroad.

