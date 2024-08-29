Maryland awards contract for Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild after deadly collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland transportation leaders have approved a contract for rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge several months after it collapsed under the impact of a wayward container ship. Officials have cited a 2028 completion date and estimated the project will cost $1.7 billion. The Maryland Transportation Authority board on Thursday awarded a $73 million contract for the first phase of the project to Kiewit Infrastructure, one of the largest engineering and construction firms in the country. Officials say the project will advance in two phases, with the first focusing on the design work and other necessary steps before construction begins.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.