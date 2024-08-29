New Zealand’s Māori King dies after 18-year reign

NUKU’ALOFA, Tonga (AP) — New Zealand’s Māori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, has died at age 69, just days after the celebration of his 18th year on the throne. Officials say Tuheitia died in hospital Friday after heart surgery. Tuheitia was the seventh Māori monarch. The position was created in 1858 to unite all New Zealand’s Indigenous Māori tribes. The monarch has a largely ceremonial but still consequential role in New Zealand, where Māori are a minority. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to Tuheitia, praising his “unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts.” King Charles III is New Zealand’s constitutional head of state. Charles said he and Queen Camilla were “profoundly saddened” by Tuheitia’s death.

