Oasis adds 3 shows to its 2025 tour as fans clamor for tickets to Gallagher brothers’ reunion

LONDON (AP) — Oasis has added three more dates to its reunion tour of Britain and Ireland, citing “unprecedented demand” for tickets. The new shows announced Thursday are at Heaton Park in Manchester, England on July 16, 2025, at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 30 and at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Aug. 12. The Britpop-era rock band is now scheduled to play 17 gigs in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin. Oasis was a dominant act of the 1990s Britpop era, producing hits including “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” A key ingredient was the combustible chemistry between guitarist-songwriter Noel Gallagher and his singer brother Liam. Oasis split in 2009 after a backstage dustup at a festival near Paris.

