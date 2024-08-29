One Tech Tip: How to get the most life out of your device

LONDON (AP) — If you want to use your shiny new iPhone for as long as possible, better take good care of it. People want to hold on to their smartphones for longer now instead of regularly upgrading them. To extend the lifespan of your Apple or Android mobile device, device makers warn against charging or using your phone when it’s extremely hot or cold. Get a sturdy case to cushion against shocks when it’s dropped and a screen protector to defend against scratches. The ports and sockets can collect lint and other debris so clean them out regularly. Make sure to update the operating system and apps, which will be easier to do now that phone makers like Samsung are extending the amount of time they’ll be providing updates.

