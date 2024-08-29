Polish electoral body says former ruling party violated campaign rules, imposes penalty

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s electoral authority says that the former ruling right-wing party violated campaign funding rules in the 2023 parliamentary vote, and imposed a penalty worth millions of dollars that would undercut the party’s resources for next year’s presidential election. The State Electoral Commission said that the campaign of the Law and Justice party, which ruled Poland in 2015-2023 and is now the country’s main opposition force, improperly took 3.6 million zlotys ($930,000) in public money. The commission ordered the conservative party to pay back that amount, and it also ordered a cut in the party’s government subsidies for the coming years, amounting to about 10 million zlotys ($2.5 million ) per year.

