TCU opens the season at Stanford following disappointing 2023 for both teams

TCU at Stanford, Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: TCU by 9 1/2.

Series record: TCU leads 3-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

TCU and Stanford look to bounce back from disappointing 2023 seasons in the season opener. The Horned Frogs are looking to get back on track after falling from a national championship game appearance in 2022 to a 5-7 record and no bowl game last season. The Cardinal seek a good start to its second season under coach Troy Taylor after three straight nine-loss seasons.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU WRs vs. Stanford secondary. The Cardinal struggled last season defensively, ranking 132nd out of 133 teams in FBS in points per game allowed with 37.7 and 126th in yards per play allowed at 6.57. They will have to defend with a talented group of wideouts featuring JP Richardson, Savion Williams and former LSU transfer Jack Bech.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

TCU: QB Josh Hoover started the final six games as a redshirt freshman last season, averaging 339 yards passing per game and throwing 13 touchdown passes in that span. Cutting down on turnovers will be key this season as he had seven giveaways in those six starts.

Stanford: WR Elic Ayomanor was a breakout star last season and should be again this year no matter who plays QB. He had 13 catches for 294 yards and three TDs in a comeback win against Colorado. He finished the season with 62 catches for 1,013 yards, including 100-yard games against national runner-up Washington and Oregon State.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU is the only team Stanford has played multiple times without beating, losing in back-to-back years in 2007-08 and in the 2017 Alamo Bowl. … The Horned Frogs open the season on the road for the second time in nine seasons, having won at Colorado in 2022 on the way to an undefeated regular season. … Coach Sonny Dykes went 0-4 against Stanford during his tenure at rival California from 2013-16. … Stanford has won its last 10 season openers played at home with its last loss coming in 2007 against UCLA.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football