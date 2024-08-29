Texas Attorney General Paxton sues to block gun ban at the sprawling State Fair of Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a ban on firearms at the sprawling State Fair of Texas, one of the state’s biggest annual celebrations. Fair organizers earlier this month announced a ban on guns after a shooting last year on the fairgrounds in the heart of Dallas. The move drew swift criticism from Republican state lawmakers, who have greatly expanded gun rights in recent years. Paxton, a Republican, threatened to sue if the ban was not repealed. He said the ban infringes on gun owners’ rights.

