Trump asks federal court to intervene in hush money case in bid to toss conviction, delay sentencing

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has asked a federal court to intervene in his hush money criminal case, seeking a pathway to overturn his felony conviction and indefinitely delay his sentencing scheduled for next month. The former president’s lawyers on Thursday asked the U.S. District Court in Manhattan to take control of the New York City criminal case, arguing that the state-level prosecution violated Trump’s constitutional rights and ran afoul of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity. Trump was convicted in May of 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a payment to bury affair allegations that threatened to cloud his 2016 presidential run. A federal judge rejected Trump’s attempt last year to move the case to federal court.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.