Turkish drone shot down by Iraqi air defenses over northern city of Kirkuk

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — Iraq says its air defenses have shot down a Turkish drone over the northern city of Kirkuk. The incident comes as the two countries have been attempting to develop closer economic and security ties, raising concerns amid the already volatile security situation in the region. The Iraqi air force says the drone was issued a warning “according to protocol” after entering Kirkuk airspace and then was shot down by air defenses. It says the drone fell on a civilian house, causing “only material losses.” There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

